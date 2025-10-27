VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Acquires Shares of 17,305 Liberty Energy Inc. $LBRT

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 491,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 26,408 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 16.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 6,389.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 64,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 63,832 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 38,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 20,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $16.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.74. Liberty Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 4.76%.The company had revenue of $947.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

