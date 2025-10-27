VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Acquires Shares of 4,000 BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 283.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 2,660.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRBR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $78.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.56.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $33.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.48. BellRing Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $80.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.75.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 123.43%. The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 2nd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Craig L. Rosenthal bought 2,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.29 per share, with a total value of $96,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 33,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,282.75. This trade represents a 8.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shawn Conway bought 2,700 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $98,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,400.85. This represents a 67.75% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,616 shares of company stock valued at $65,995,248 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

