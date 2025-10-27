VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Buys New Holdings in MediaAlpha, Inc. $MAX

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAX opened at $11.49 on Monday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $20.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $780.63 million, a PE ratio of -95.74 and a beta of 1.20.

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 62.53% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.The firm had revenue of $251.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Keith Cramer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $194,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 167,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,856. The trade was a 10.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathy P. Vrabeck acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 129,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,707.20. The trade was a 31.42% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,669 shares of company stock worth $297,873 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on MediaAlpha from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered MediaAlpha from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

