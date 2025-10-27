VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Buys Shares of 10,000 RPC, Inc. $RES

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RES. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPC by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,805 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPC by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 25,221 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of RPC by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 170,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPC by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 122,237 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPC Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of RPC stock opened at $4.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. RPC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $7.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. RPC had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $225.31 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of RPC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of RPC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of RPC in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of RPC from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPC currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.69.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

