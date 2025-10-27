VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Buys Shares of 27,232 ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. $ZI

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 27,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 143.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 180.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 28.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 32.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 139.6% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 0.8%

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $11.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 371.29, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $13.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

