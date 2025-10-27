VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Invests $229,000 in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. $BBIO

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 71.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at $35,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 22.0% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 12.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at $202,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BridgeBio Pharma

In other news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $3,933,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 83,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,426,899. This represents a 47.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $2,191,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 855,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,874,479.08. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 597,913 shares of company stock valued at $29,034,227. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBIO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $54.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.36. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $57.49.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $110.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4999.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

