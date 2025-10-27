VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Invests $246,000 in National HealthCare Co. $NHC

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National HealthCare by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in National HealthCare by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Stock Performance

NHC stock opened at $122.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.58. National HealthCare Co. has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $136.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.64.

National HealthCare Dividend Announcement

About National HealthCare

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

