VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Invests $262,000 in fuboTV Inc. $FUBO

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 67,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

FUBO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $3.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, fuboTV has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.63.

In other fuboTV news, Chairman Edgar Bronfman, Jr. sold 59,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $216,092.28. Following the sale, the chairman owned 8,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,396.26. This trade represents a 87.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel V. Leff sold 66,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $243,104.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 390,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,771.36. The trade was a 14.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,849 shares of company stock worth $1,660,612 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

FUBO stock opened at $3.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. fuboTV Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 2.38.

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

