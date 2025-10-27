VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Makes New $140,000 Investment in Planet Labs PBC $PL

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,856,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 653,173 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA lifted its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 934,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 135,680 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 1,316.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 155,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 220.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 31,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Planet Labs PBC

In other Planet Labs PBC news, insider Robert H. Schingler sold 81,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $1,265,668.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,288,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,977,066.50. This represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $13.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -45.22 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average of $7.07. Planet Labs PBC has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $16.78.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $73.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.88 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. Planet Labs PBC’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Planet Labs PBC has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.60 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $8.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Citizens Jmp lowered Planet Labs PBC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Labs PBC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PL

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.