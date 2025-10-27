VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Makes New $174,000 Investment in Cleanspark, Inc. $CLSK

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cleanspark by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,145,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,866 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cleanspark by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,597,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after purchasing an additional 613,040 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cleanspark by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,117,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,951,000 after purchasing an additional 652,811 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cleanspark by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,807,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,864,000 after purchasing an additional 388,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cleanspark by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,579,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 889,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLSK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Cleanspark from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Cleanspark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Cleanspark from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cleanspark from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Cleanspark from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleanspark presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

Shares of CLSK stock opened at $19.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 3.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29. Cleanspark, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $23.61.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $198.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.33 million. Cleanspark had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 47.98%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cleanspark, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Taylor Monnig sold 63,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $581,062.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 120,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,473.44. This trade represents a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

