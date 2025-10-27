VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Makes New $225,000 Investment in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR $BZ

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KANZHUN during the first quarter worth about $25,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KANZHUN during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 3,115.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KANZHUN during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 25.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

BZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KANZHUN in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on KANZHUN from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research raised KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of KANZHUN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KANZHUN from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KANZHUN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZ opened at $22.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.43. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $25.26.

The company also recently declared a full year 25 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 69.0%. KANZHUN’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

