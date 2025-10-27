VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Makes New Investment in Avanos Medical, Inc. $AVNS

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 7.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 4.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 8.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 46.3% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 104.6% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

Avanos Medical stock opened at $11.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $547.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average is $11.99. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $22.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.50 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 66.89%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Avanos Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Avanos Medical to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avanos Medical

In other news, Director Gary Blackford purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $439,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,600. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

