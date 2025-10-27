VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Makes New Investment in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. $AXSM

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 9.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 6.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 119,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 43.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 136.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $129.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 0.52. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.56 and a 52 week high of $139.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.19 and a 200 day moving average of $111.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $150.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.02 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.88% and a negative return on equity of 283.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 45,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $5,241,237.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Herriot Tabuteau sold 27,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $3,319,816.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,961.84. This trade represents a 79.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,332 shares of company stock valued at $28,824,746 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.20.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

