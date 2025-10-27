VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Purchases New Stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. $RCUS

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,127,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after buying an additional 1,603,367 shares during the last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc. raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc. now owns 31,424,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,636 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,687,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,584 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $8,920,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $8,500,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $17.32 on Monday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $18.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.03. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 55.96% and a negative net margin of 109.56%.The company had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. Arcus Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 310.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 37,792 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $568,769.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 214,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,191.60. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alexander Azoy sold 2,831 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $36,803.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,363 shares in the company, valued at $355,719. This represents a 9.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,702 shares of company stock worth $806,081. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

