VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Purchases New Stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. $CHEF

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,669,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,385,000 after purchasing an additional 223,954 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 389.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,073,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,811 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter valued at about $42,866,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter valued at about $26,263,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 524.7% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 452,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,662,000 after purchasing an additional 380,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHEF shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $58.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.06 and its 200-day moving average is $61.43. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.65 and a 1-year high of $68.94.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 1.76%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Chefs’ Warehouse has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

