VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Takes $264,000 Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. $WOOF

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 93,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 17,110 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 72,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 27,719 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $3.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 1.73. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $6.29.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WOOF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.25 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.05 to $4.15 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

