VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Takes $270,000 Position in CorMedix Inc $CRMD

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 699.7% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CorMedix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of CorMedix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CorMedix in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMD opened at $11.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $871.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.85. CorMedix Inc has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75.

CorMedix ( NASDAQ:CRMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.88 million. CorMedix had a net margin of 42.11% and a return on equity of 42.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4830.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CorMedix Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other CorMedix news, CEO Joseph Todisco sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 509,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,623,448. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kaufman Beth Zelnick sold 50,000 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 180,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,405.38. This represents a 21.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,997 shares of company stock worth $2,163,617 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of CorMedix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CorMedix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of CorMedix from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of CorMedix in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, D Boral Capital raised shares of CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

