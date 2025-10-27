VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Takes Position in Rigetti Computing, Inc. $RGTI

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGTI. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 1,813.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Rigetti Computing by 146.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Rigetti Computing by 225.4% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ray O. Johnson sold 126,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,525,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 293,461 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,220. This represents a 30.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Helene Gail Sandford sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $2,783,180.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 120,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,403,454.19. This represents a 34.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 454,204 shares of company stock worth $10,300,876.

Shares of Rigetti Computing stock opened at $38.84 on Monday. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $58.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.01. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.11 and a beta of 1.60.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 2,134.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RGTI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Saturday. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

