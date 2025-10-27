Wallace Advisory Group LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Broadcom by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after buying an additional 17,985,046 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,854,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,333,384,000 after buying an additional 4,550,647 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Broadcom by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,758,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,638,512,000 after buying an additional 4,245,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,513,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,941,498,000 after buying an additional 4,077,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $354.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $374.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $331.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.57.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Broadcom from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $415.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $435.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at $108,932,307.80. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,088,746.66. This trade represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

