Watershed Private Wealth LLC Sells 540 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Watershed Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.1% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,245,097 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $196,713,000 after purchasing an additional 258,412 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.2% during the second quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 29,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Asset Planning Corporation raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.1% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 3,203 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 70.4% during the second quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC set a $320.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.23.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $186.26 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.91, for a total transaction of $13,493,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,958,203 shares in the company, valued at $12,586,180,301.73. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $5,014,448.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,855,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,092,342.04. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,726,577 shares of company stock valued at $665,502,375. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.