WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 2,420 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 16,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enzi Wealth raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Westpark Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. New Street Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.55.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $25,042.39. Following the sale, the director owned 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,258.92. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $694,638.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,725.80. The trade was a 16.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOGL opened at $259.92 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $261.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.85.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

