Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Petros Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 18,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $288.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.55.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.7%

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $259.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $261.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.85.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $25,042.39. Following the sale, the director owned 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,258.92. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $694,638.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,725.80. This represents a 16.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 in the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.