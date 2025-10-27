WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 584 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

WESPAC Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Navera Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navera Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,068,639 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $234,442,000 after acquiring an additional 15,880 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 9,824 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 3,726 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 62,224 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.4%

Amazon.com stock opened at $224.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.10 and its 200-day moving average is $214.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $1,514,772.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 520,507 shares in the company, valued at $115,354,761.34. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.