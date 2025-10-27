Whittier Trust Co. Has $210.54 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 763,829 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,963 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.5% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $210,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 15.9% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Divergent Planning LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $8,904,000. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 15.1% during the second quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Triton Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $1,996,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.52.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.9%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $354.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $374.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $331.47 and a 200-day moving average of $276.57. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.34, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

