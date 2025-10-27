Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.0% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 67,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,708,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 63,149 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 32.9% during the second quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 46,875 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $271.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.69.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.4%

Amazon.com stock opened at $224.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $1,514,772.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 520,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,354,761.34. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,286.66. The trade was a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,911 shares of company stock valued at $21,765,202. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com



Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

