WoodTrust Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 64.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 75,055 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.8% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $42,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $224.21 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Wedbush raised their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $1,514,772.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 520,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,354,761.34. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,286.66. The trade was a 85.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.