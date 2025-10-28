10,288 Shares in AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. $AIRS Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIRS. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Matauro LLC bought a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $557,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

AirSculpt Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIRS opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $727.43 million, a P/E ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 2.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AirSculpt Technologies ( NASDAQ:AIRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. AirSculpt Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 8.79%.The company had revenue of $39.54 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AirSculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

About AirSculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers AirSculpt, a next-generation body contouring procedure that removes unwanted fat and tightens skin in a minimally invasive procedure.

