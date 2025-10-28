2,721 Shares in Pool Corporation $POOL Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Get Pool alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pool by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 17.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,525,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 117,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Price Performance

NASDAQ POOL opened at $293.56 on Tuesday. Pool Corporation has a 12 month low of $282.22 and a 12 month high of $395.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. Pool had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 7.77%.The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Pool and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on POOL

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.