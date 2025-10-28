3,872 Shares in Piper Sandler Companies $PIPR Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 495.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PIPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $339.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Piper Sandler Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.50.

Insider Activity at Piper Sandler Companies

In other news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.84, for a total transaction of $1,120,346.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 132,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,111,204.40. This trade represents a 2.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott C. Taylor sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.86, for a total transaction of $831,636.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,795.34. This trade represents a 13.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,136 shares of company stock worth $8,380,342. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

PIPR opened at $350.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.40. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.45. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $202.91 and a 12 month high of $374.77.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.96. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $405.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.63%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

