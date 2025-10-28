8,566 Shares in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,000. Broadcom comprises about 1.0% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,220,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $79,900,968,000 after buying an additional 2,085,534 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Broadcom by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,968,270,000 after buying an additional 17,985,046 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $6,649,117,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 2.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 35,243,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,900,814,000 after buying an additional 842,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,852,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,668,134,000 after buying an additional 1,043,948 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings raised Broadcom from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. KeyCorp set a $460.00 price objective on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho set a $435.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.52.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $362.05 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $374.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.36, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $332.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.81.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

