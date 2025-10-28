86 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 86 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 8.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 297.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 60.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,571 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 222.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,233 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $14,852,000 after buying an additional 59,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 29.7% during the first quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $361.43 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.58 and a 12-month high of $444.64. The stock has a market cap of $92.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $330.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.79). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 40.87%.The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COIN. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Williams Trading set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $365.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.12.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.88, for a total transaction of $3,458,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 82,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,475,608.64. This trade represents a 10.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.41, for a total transaction of $1,515,404.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 84,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,212,856.20. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,657 shares of company stock worth $67,479,576. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

