abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF $GLTR Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its holdings in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLTR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 316,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,978,000 after acquiring an additional 79,871 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2,258.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 81,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 77,634 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 273.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 56,014 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,947,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 146,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,976,000 after acquiring an additional 44,543 shares during the period.

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Price Performance

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock opened at $169.86 on Tuesday. abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a one year low of $108.71 and a one year high of $189.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.51.

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Profile

