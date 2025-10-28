Adtalem Global Education Inc. $ATGE Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 74,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth $307,000. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.67, for a total value of $128,072.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,901 shares in the company, valued at $664,918.67. This represents a 16.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,477 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $3,372,645.26. Following the sale, the director directly owned 43,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,752,043.38. The trade was a 36.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,713 shares of company stock worth $7,702,094. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $153.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.93 and a 1-year high of $156.26.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.15. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 13.26%.The firm had revenue of $457.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATGE shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adtalem Global Education presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

