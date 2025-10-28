Agree Realty Corporation $ADC Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Agree Realty by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,117,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,852,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 106,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after buying an additional 15,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 750 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.84 per share, for a total transaction of $54,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 27,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,502.56. This trade represents a 2.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 25,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,771,093.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 553,700 shares in the company, valued at $38,986,017. The trade was a 4.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 36,742 shares of company stock worth $2,601,704. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Agree Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.73.

Shares of ADC opened at $74.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Agree Realty Corporation has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $79.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.71.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $183.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.87 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 28.11%.Agree Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Agree Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.310-4.330 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 179.53%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

