Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 32.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 32.5% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 53 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 15.8% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 66 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,698.75 per share, with a total value of $1,019,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 32,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,869,625. The trade was a 1.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding acquired 409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $666,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,320. This trade represents a 30.18% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,428 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,476. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,786.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,857.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,884.71. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,473.62 and a 52 week high of $2,412.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.60.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $44.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $41.51 by $3.11. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 15.99%.The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FCNCA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial set a $2,100.00 price target on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut First Citizens BancShares from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,166.67.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

