Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $468,000 Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. $DKNG

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 34.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in DraftKings by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners increased its holdings in DraftKings by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in DraftKings by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $32.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.69. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 5.63%.The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, July 11th. Northland Securities set a $30.00 target price on DraftKings in a report on Monday, October 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 target price on DraftKings in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on DraftKings from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $9,009,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,190,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,760,995.70. This trade represents a 4.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $4,707,708.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,300,000. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 605,554 shares of company stock valued at $26,515,100 over the last quarter. Insiders own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

