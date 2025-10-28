Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $534,000 Stake in Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. $PDM

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,074,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,028,000 after buying an additional 160,453 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,222,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 396,923 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Piedmont Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 125,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,115,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000,000 after purchasing an additional 103,658 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Piedmont Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Piedmont Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Piedmont Realty Trust Stock Up 1.3%

PDM opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64. Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72.

Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Piedmont Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $110.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Piedmont Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Piedmont Realty Trust Company Profile



Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

