Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New $404,000 Investment in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. $RGR

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 748.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

NYSE RGR opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.02 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.71. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $48.21.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $132.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 206.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Insider Transactions at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director Christopher John Killoy sold 8,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $351,040.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,960. This trade represents a 23.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors.

