Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stock Position in Evolent Health, Inc $EVH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,809 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 291.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 400.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Evolent Health from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.85.

EVH stock opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $898.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.66. Evolent Health, Inc has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $25.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.22.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $427.70 million for the quarter. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

