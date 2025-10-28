Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 150,240 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 94.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150,240 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 230.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

NYSE OMC opened at $79.20 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 8.31%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

