Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 2,292 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. $Z

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 352.0% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 288.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 74.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 47.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Zillow Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.43.

In other Zillow Group news, COO Jun Choo sold 25,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $2,328,859.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 114,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,392,586.74. This trade represents a 18.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director April Underwood sold 3,621 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $326,324.52. Following the transaction, the director owned 483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,527.96. This represents a 88.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 657,087 shares of company stock valued at $56,286,479. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $76.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.23, a PEG ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.82. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $93.88.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

