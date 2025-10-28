Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 427 Shares of Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Nordson were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Nordson alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 18.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the first quarter worth $1,599,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 253,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,088,000 after buying an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordson news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,200 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,200. The trade was a 25.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Price Performance

NDSN stock opened at $238.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Nordson Corporation has a 12-month low of $165.03 and a 12-month high of $266.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.14.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nordson had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NDSN. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. DA Davidson set a $285.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nordson

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.