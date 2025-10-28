Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL is Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,454 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.1% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $45,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% in the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $269.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $270.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. New Street Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday. Melius Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.34.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,760,192.85. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

