Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Position Lowered by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 244.2% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 51,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 36,374 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.6% in the first quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Balance Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $269.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $270.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.63.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $25,042.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,258.92. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total value of $145,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,778.72. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.34.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

