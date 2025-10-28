Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Riverbend Wealth Management LLC

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of Riverbend Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% in the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet
In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $8,108,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at $598,149,304. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379 in the last three months. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Alphabet Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $269.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $270.14.
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
