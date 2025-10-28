Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.24 Million Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.4% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $268.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.14. The company has a market cap of $3.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $269.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $279.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.83.

In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,373.35. This represents a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,121 shares of company stock valued at $65,358,981 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

