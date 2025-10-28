Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s 5th Largest Position

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 465,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,890 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.2% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $102,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,548,039.20. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 515,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,916,569.70. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $226.97 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.01 and a 200 day moving average of $214.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

