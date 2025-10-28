Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Bought by Optas LLC

Optas LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,210 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.7% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.38.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $226.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.01 and a 200-day moving average of $214.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at $695,286.66. The trade was a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

