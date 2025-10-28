Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Purchased by Horizon Advisory Services Inc.

Horizon Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.3% of Horizon Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Horizon Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.38.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $226.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

