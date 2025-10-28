Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Position Increased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,556 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.1% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seek First Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,911 shares of company stock valued at $21,765,202 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.38.

AMZN stock opened at $226.97 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

